Home Minister Mahmood Ali plants sapling at Goshamahal Police Stadium

By | Published: 1:52 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday planted a sapling at the Goshamahal Police Stadium here as part of the Haritha Haram programme being taken up across the State.

The Home minister planted the sapling in the presence of Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali called upon the public to come forward and plant saplings in order to improve the green cover in the State. He exhorted the citizens to take up mass sapling plantation in the State as the presence of trees and plants improves the oxygen quality in the air.

The DGP said all police personnel along with all communities would be taking up sapling plantation across the State.

Anjani Kumar also spoke.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .