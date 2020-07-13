Home Minister Mahmood Ali takes stock of Covid situation

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali here on Monday discussed the Covid-19 situation with police officers.

He phoned Police Commissioners and others to take stock of affected police personnel. The Minister hailed the police personnel as Covid warriors and lauded the discharged cops.

Citing his own experience with the virus, the Minister asked the police personnel to serve people by taking necessary precautions and said they need not worry if proper care was taken. He appreciated the manner in which the police officers and staff were working to create awareness among the people about the virus.

The Minister also reviewed the recent crimes in the State.

