‘Homeland’ series finale begins

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Created and written by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, Homeland is based on the Israeli series of the name Prisoners of War. The series stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis, Mandy Patinkin, among others.

The season seven left off when Carrie had sacrificed herself in the hopes of saving a witness who would “safeguard democracy from Russian interference.” After spending months in Russian captivity, season eighth will put Carrie back in Afghanistan and what awaits is the unfolding of how Carrie who is still struggling to recover from the brutality she faced, helps Saul to negotiate peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

When asked about discussing what’s happening around the Middle East, Mandy Patinkin says, “It certainly increased my comfort zone of discussing world issues because of the individuals I’ve been exposed to, the privilege of opportunity I have to ask questions to people who are not actors but who are dedicated to this way of life, both in defending the country, gathering intelligence and being members of Congress and the Senate and asking questions about how the world operates.”

Talking about working on his favourite episodes he says, “For me, it’s the totality of it all. I always ask people to remember it’s not about a scene, and it’s not about an episode. It’s a novel that is 12 chapters long times eight years and to really be critical of it or give any kind of feedback, you have to have read or watched all of that and hear all the different points of view, as Lesli and Alex are talking about, and Claire, and take in all the ambiguity that I think our writers so brilliantly incorporated in almost every encounter in the piece.