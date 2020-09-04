Homemade face masks during monsoon

Take care of your skin with simple ingredients in the kitchen

By | Shahnaz Husain | Published: 6:44 pm

Monsoon is a time when our skin experiences a host of skin problems like fungal infections and acne due to severe humidity, sweat, grime, heat as well as dampness and moisture. The muggy, moisture-laden climate brings a new set of skin problems due to constant change in temperature and weather. However, going to the beauty parlour may not be a good idea at this pandemic time.

You need specific skincare treatments for the rainy season — for dryness, pimple growth and a sudden strange red bump that appears on the face. While you cannot avoid humid hot fluctuating weather, it is quite necessary to maintain healthy glowing skin.

Here are some homemade packs with ingredients in your kitchen:

Fresh fruit mask

Add one piece of any four five seasonal fruits of your choice and one tsp honey. Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mash them using a fork. Mash all them using a fork or a blender. Make sure the paste is of a smooth consistency and does not have lumps. Apply this on your face and uncovered areas for 30 minutes and wash it with clean fresh water for glowing, radiant and attractive skin.

Fuller’s earth pack

In a bowl, mix one tablespoon of fuller’s earth (multani mitti) and rose water and whip together to make a thick and smooth paste, making sure there are no granules. Apply this on your face and uncovered area and wash it off with clean fresh water after 30 minutes. You can apply this face pack once in a week. This pack is best for people with oily/combination skin.

Rice flour pack

Combined with tomato juice and almond oil, this is the best way to ensure skin whitening and brightening. Take one tablespoon of rice flour and mix it with two tablespoons of tomato juice. You can also add one teaspoon of almond oil for dry skin. Mix the ingredients well and apply the paste on your face and neck, massage gently and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then, wash the skin with fresh clean water.

Malai and turmeric pack

To get radiant skin, take one tablespoon of malai with two teaspoons of turmeric powder and add a few drops of rose oil. Mix all the ingredients and massage this face pack into your skin and after 15 minutes wash it with a mild face cleanser.

Aloe Vera

Skincare cannot be complete without aloe vera. Mix equal quantities of aloe vera gel and lemon juice. Apply the pack on your face for 15 minutes and allow it to dry in a natural environment. Wash and grind neem leaves in rose water and add aloe vera gel and some water to get a thick paste. Apply this paste onto your skin and let it dry for 10 minutes. Wash off with cool water for the best results.

Vegetable face mask

Vegetables are considered an excellent option for making your skin glow. It keeps your skin moisturised and hydrated. Either eating them raw or applying them on the skin is beneficial as it provides decent care for all skin types.

Onion face pack

Not only are onions good for health, but vital vitamins like C present in onion can help in increasing your blood circulation, and also to treat dark spots, ugly patches, and get wrinkle-free skin. Extract onion juice in a jar and then dip a cotton ball in the onion juice and apply it to your face and neck area and let it remain for a minimum of 30 minutes. Then, wash off your face with normal water. Using this pack twice a week can help you get the best results.

Tomato face mask

Tomatoes, which have high content of lycopene that has amazing skin benefits, can be used on any skin type. Tomato protects the skin against the harmful UV rays thus reducing tan and brightening the skin as well. Take out the tomato pulp or grate the tomato along with lemon juice, one tablespoon of gram flour, and one tablespoon of orange peel powder. Add raw milk into the ingredients. Apply gently on your face and neck and allow it to dry completely. Rub it smoothly and wash your face with plain water.

Papaya face pack

Just mash a small slice of papaya and add some honey and apply all over the face and neck. Wait for 30 minutes then wash with normal water. This is excellent to add glow on all skin types. Mash ripe papaya in a bowl to as much as you need to make a smooth paste. Now add 1 teaspoon of honey to it and mix for a pack. Apply this mixture carefully on your face and leave it for 30 minutes. Then cleanse off your face with normal water.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .