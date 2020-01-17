Homemaker hangs self to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A homemaker allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, G Radha, 35, was married to G Krishna and they lived at Road No 80 Jubilee Hills. On Tuesday, following a quarrel with Krishna, Radha allegedly hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the bedroom using a saree.

The family members rushed her to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday night. “The family members told us Radha slipped into depression over some family issues and picked up a quarrel with her husband over it. She might have ended her life due to it,” said P Yadagiri Rao, Sub-inspector, Jubilee Hills.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where a post-mortem examination was conducted, after which the body was handed over to the family.

