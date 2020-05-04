Homeocare International donates medicine to Cyberabad police

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Homeocare International Limited contributed 6,000 Preventive Medicine and Immunity Booster Homeopathic medicines to the Cyberabad Police here on Monday.

Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar appreciated the generosity of the company.

In a separate development, Rotary International donated 1,000 sanitisers to the Cyberabad Police. The sanitisers were handed over to Sajjanar, who said these would be distributed among front-line officers.

