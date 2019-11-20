‘Homes and Loans festival’ to be held on Nov 23, 24 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is organising a property event bringing real estate sellers and buyers together at Radisson Hitec City, Kondapur on November 23 and 24.

With property value starting from Rs 30 lakh, the Homes and Loans festival will witness the participation of biggest developers in the country. Also, the BHFL is offering special interest rates starting from 8.55 per cent and processing fee waiver, a press release said.

The buyers will also get on-spot offers and approvals and lucky winners get a 10 gm gold voucher.

