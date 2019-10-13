Homes in Hyderabad’s RK Puram inundated

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The rainfall on Friday evening left residents in RK Puram sleepless as several houses got inundated, with the situation yet to return to normal even after a dry day for most of Saturday.

With lack of proper drainage system in a couple of colonies and low lying areas, residents wail over the inundation during heavy rains in their localities. RK Puram had received over 40 mm of rainfall which led to the flood like situation.

Among many colonies, Officers Colony was severely affected. The reason was that the only drain in the area was unable to handle the sudden surge of water. Residents said that the construction of a storm water drain is urgently required as they are facing such problems every monsoon.

The colonies in RK Puram are also bearing the brunt of prolonged water logging. Residents also accused the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of not taking required measures to clean the dirty roads.

The release of accumulated rainwater from Asha Colony has only aggravated water logging situation in the locality. “Drain water entered my home last night. My son had cleared the water the whole night without sleeping,” said a local resident K Padmavathi.

The situation was similar in many houses on Friday night. “I was surprised to see water reaching the level of my cot at 3 am. As there was no way for rainwater, it gushed into our homes. This can be solved only if a storm drain is constructed,” said 82-year-old Lily John.

“We have written a letter to Deputy Commissioner (Malkajgiri), GHMC and brought it to the notice of the Assistant Engineer that drainage is overflowing in our colony, however, we have not received any response from officials,” said Iqbal Singh, a resident of Officers Colony.

When contacted, Assistant Executive Engineer Kaushik said they had built catchments and pipelines for the flow of rainwater. “If these alternatives are not sufficient, we will look at other measures,” he said. The roads in RK Puram too are in pathetic condition.

