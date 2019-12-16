Honda Cars India introduces BS-6 compliant Honda City

By | Published: 5:46 pm

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, announced the introduction of BS-6 compliant version of its premium sedan Honda City. With this launch, Honda City is the first mid-size sedan in the country to begin sales of BS6 version, ahead of the government timeline. The petrol version of the BS-6 compliant Honda City is available in both Manual and Automatic, while the diesel version will be introduced subsequently.

In another product enrichment, Honda City is now available with Digipad 2.0 – an advanced infotainment system, in V, VX and ZX variants. The 17.7 cm Advanced Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of advanced functionality like in-built Satellite Linked Turn-by-Turn navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony & Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

“Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market in line with the policy framework of Government of India. The launch of BS-6 Honda City will be followed by sequential introduction of BS-6 versions of other models in our line-up,” says Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.

The company has been selling BS-6 compliant Honda CR-V Petrol and Honda Civic Petrol since their launch in Oct’18 and Mar’19 respectively. With the introduction of BS-6 City, HCIL now has 3 models which are compliant with the advanced BS-6 emission norms.