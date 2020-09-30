Honda to take on Bullet, new H’Ness CB350 unveiled

The company confirmed that the bike will most likely be priced at Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom India).

By | Business Bureau | Published: 3:48 pm

Hyderabad: Marking its entry into the mid-size motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday unveiled its new Honda H’Ness CB350 – pronounced highness. The new cruiser bike will be sold exclusively through the company’s Big Wing dealerships across India and has been locally made, produced and developed for the Indian market. The company confirmed that the bike will most likely be priced at Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Giving direct competition to Royal Enfield Classic 350, the bike is being exclusively launched for the Indian market and eventually going ahead, the company plans to export the vehicle to international markets. “This new bike caters to the mid-size motorcycle segment and this is our first bike to be launched in this segment from the Honda stable. Going ahead, we will be unveiling more bikes for this segment and also for our Big Wing brand,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales and marketing, HMSI.

While the vehicle is being showcased through the global launch, the company informed that the product will be available for customers in their Big Wing dealerships from the first fortnight of October. In addition, customers from Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi can have a feel of the prototype at the outlets already operational in these cities.

“The bike has about 90 per cent localisation and going forward we are looking at increasing the localisation content. It is open for booking through our website from Wednesday and we plan to have 50 Big Wing showrooms in India by the end of this financial year,” said Guleria.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .