Honda unveils NSF250R racing bike in India

Chennai: In a bid to develop international racers from the country, manufacturer giants Honda has unveiled NSF250R racing bike in India that is being used in Moto3 to provide the Indian racers an opportunity to train on them and achieve their dream of representing on international stage.

The motor bike, which is specially designed for racing alone, are being introducing in the country for the first time by Honda. Eight of the drivers, selected from the Honda India Talent Hunt, will race on NSF 250R bikes in the inaugural edition of the NSF250R Talent Cup this year. The talented riders from this event will be further groomed at their academy. Honda has also announced that they will be debuting in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Pro-Stock 200-300cc class.

Speaking on the occasion, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd President and CEO Minoru Kato said that Honda were the first to create an Indian team at the international Asia Road Racing Championship. “I am proud to share that Indian riders will now race on the same machine platform as world champions of Moto3. We have also created a roadmap to groom the riders to become world class,” he said.

Honda has conducted Honda Talent Cup last year to find talent pool in 13-17 years age group and selected a group of riders. From the pool, eight of them have been selected to race in the NSF250R Cup. They have also announced six riders with Honda Ten10 Racing Team for the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship season in Pro-Stock 300cc and Pro-Stock 165cc.

Prabhu Nagaraj, the vice president – Brand Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd, said the racing across the globe starts at a very young age and identifying the talent is crucial for the success. “Though Honda India Talent Hunt we have identified young talented riders in 2018. As a next step, we are now brining the world to India with the Moto3 machine NSF250R. This will accelerate the development of future stars of racing and propel them into the international arena too. With the debut into Pro Stock 200-300 category, Honda will challenge itself to further expand the motorsport culture in India,” he added.

He also said that lack of awareness and accessibility are the major roadblocks. “That is why we have first created infrastructure and created awareness about racing. We have a roadmap from here on to further the talent. Our racers are doing well in the Asian Road Race Challenge and we are expecting them to finish on podium by next year,” he hoped.

Honda Riders:

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Pro-Stock 300: Anish Shetty, Sarath Kumar, Abhishek Vasudev; Pro-Stock: 165: B Aravind, K Kannan, RL Yashas;

NSF250R Talent Cup: Sarthak Shrikant Chava, Kavini Samaar Quintal, Geoffrey, Mohammed Mikail. S Varoon, Mohsin, T Charan, Kritik Habib.

