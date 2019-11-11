Honest Hunter wins main event

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:50 pm 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: BR Kumar rode the Sk.Waseem Ahmed-trained Honest Hunter to victory in the Soviet Star Plate 1100 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Ashwa Virrat (1), Horus (2), Advance Guard (3), Melting Ice (4). W-Rs.-7, SHP-Rs. 8, THP- Rs. 11, P-Rs. 5, 6, 5, F-Rs. 8, Q-Rs. 8, Tanala-Rs. 20.

2. Honest Hunter (1), Star Envoy (2), Rahil (3), Pentagon (4). Withdrawn: Yours Forever. W-Rs.- 18, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 63, P-Rs. 6, 5, 16, F-Rs. 44, Q-Rs. 15, Tanala-Rs. 567.

3. Best In Show (1), Red River (2), Nova Scotia (3), Symbol Of Stars (4). Withdrawn: Ice Warrior. W-Rs. 16, SHP-Rs. 33, THP- Rs. 36, P-Rs. 6, 9, 5, F-Rs. 164, Q-Rs. 99, T-Rs. 275.

4. Nayadeep (1), Dandy Man (2), Once More (3). Miss Lily (4). W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 36, THP- Rs. 32, P-Rs. 8, 10, 12, F-Rs. 184, Q-Rs. 98, T-Rs. 1,171.

5. Miss Marvellous (1), Yogastha (2), Royal Style (3), Barbosella (4). W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 29, THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 6, 11, 8, F-Rs. 49, Q-Rs. 51, T-Rs. 188.

6. Diesis Dream (1), Halo’s Princess (2), Hurricane (3), London Bridge (4). W-Rs.-14, SHP-Rs. 34, THP- Rs. 18, P-Rs. 6, 12, 7, F-Rs. 121, Q-Rs. 61, T-Rs. 466.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 2,600/-(winning tickets 156).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 381/- (winning tickets 456).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 573/-(winning tickets 257).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 179/-(winning tickets 179).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 128 /-(winning tickets 776).

