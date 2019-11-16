Honeycomb Photography Exhibition: Wildlife in the lap of mother nature

By | Published: 7:55 pm

The ferocious roar of a tiger is frozen in a frame and another one framed in the dark night has an owl. On a rock formation, a lion stands precariously looking away into the distant horizon. A woodpecker pecks the bark of a tree in its inimitable way and a bunch of parrots add a colourful hue.

Not just them, the Honeycomb Photography Exhibition 2019 offers a peek into the wonderful wildlife with beautifully captured frames of boats anchored in the backdrop of the a setting sun, water gushing down a hillock in the lap of mother nature, and another one with water splashing a sandy beach.

Inviting with a promise of glimpses of untold tales is the Honeycomb Photography Exhibition being held at State Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills. On display are around 100 photographs which have frozen different frames of life in a fascination manner.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by DGP Special Protection Force, Tejdeep Kaur Menon, is on till November 17.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .