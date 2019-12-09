Hong Kong protesters ignore calls for citywide strike on Monday

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Hong Kong: Protesters mostly stayed at home on Monday, ignoring calls for a citywide strike as Hong Kong marked the six-month anniversary of anti-government unrest.

Monday marks the six-month anniversary of the start of the protests on June 9, when an estimated 1 million people took to the streets to oppose the now-withdrawn extradition bill, reports the South China Morning Post newspaper.

A day after organisers estimated that 800,000 people took to the streets for a largely peaceful rally on Sunday, only a handful returned on Monday morning, and commuters were able to head to work as normal.

There was no disruption on the city’s roads, and only three minor incidents on the rail network, with just one causing a temporary suspension of services.

In busier parts of the city, such as Mong Kok, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, handfuls of protesters could be seen milling about, while some riot police were stationed nearby.

Monday’s non-strike followed the approved march on Sunday, which organisers the Civil Human Rights Front estimated 800,000 people had taken part in across Hong Kong Island.

The march was largely peaceful until nightfall, when some radical protesters allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the entrance of the High Court and Court of Final Appeal.

Protesters announced online on Sunday night that they would paralyse traffic if the government did not respond to their five demands, including an independent inquiry into police use of force at protests.