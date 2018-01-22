Honing mridangam skills via Skype

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: When most of the youngsters are making use of social media to stay in touch with the world, 20-year-old Kopparapu Krishna Sravan is using the same platform to master his mridangam skills.

The city-based Sravan, who is pursuing BCom final year and Charted Accountant simultaneously, gave a spellbinding performance with mridangam throughout the four-day festival.Keeping technology at his fingertips, Sravan is learning mridangam through Skype from his guru Patri Sateesh Kumar, a renowned Carnatic musician, who is currently staying in Chennai.

Also read Tyagaraja fest ends on high note

Despite hectic schedule involved with his studies, Sravan devotes time needed to keep on mastering mridangam.

“I started learning mridangam at the age of six when I was staying in Australia. During childhood, my parents found that I was more attracted to classical music and since then, they have guided me. Later, I learnt basics from my first guru A Srinivasa Rao,” said Sravan.