Honor Homes donates Rs 25 lakh under CSR

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsiblity (CSR), real estate company ‘Honor Homes’ has donated Rs. 25 lakh to the district administration of Sircilla for taking up philanthropic activities.

The directors of Honor Homes, P Venkateswarlu, M Balu Chowdhary and Y Swapna Kumar handed over the cheque for Rs. 25 lakh to Rajanna Sircilla District Collector Krishna Bhaskar in the presence of TRS working president, K T Rama Rao, MLA Nizamabad (Urban), Bigala Ganesh Gupta and TRS NRI wing coordinator Naresh Bigala. Rao welcomed the gesture from Honor Homes and said that such initiatives would go a long way in helping the poor.

