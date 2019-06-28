Honorary doctorate for Gopichand

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: IIT Kanpur awarded honorary doctorate to Pullela Gopichand, chief badminton coach of the Indian team, in recognition of his services to sports on the occasion of their 52nd convocation in Kanpur on Friday.

Gopichand had won the All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001, becoming the second Indian to achieve this feat after Prakash Padukone. He received the Arjuna Award in 1999, the Dronacharya Award in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan – India’s third highest civilian award – in 2014.

Chairman of Board of Directors, Dr K Radhakrishnan presented a silver plaque to Gopi while Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar awarded the Honoris Causa Certificate.

