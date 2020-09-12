Honour for former UoH professor

The award recognises lifetime contribution in engineering made by eminent persons to any branch of engineering within the purview of the Academy.

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Prof K Anantha Padmanabhan, former University Chair Professor and former Jawaharlal Nehru Chair Professor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the ‘Lifetime Contribution Award in Engineering 2020’ by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

The award recognises lifetime contribution in engineering made by eminent persons to any branch of engineering within the purview of the Academy.

Ten technologies developed by Prof Padmanabhan and his students are used in Indian industries. He holds one European, one US and six Indian patents and has applied for three more.

He has been a consultant to Tata Motors, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, Department of Atomic Energy, Indian Space Research Organisation, Defence Research & Development Organisation, Tata Consultancy Services and Aditya Birla S&T Company, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .