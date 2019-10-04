Honour for University of Hyderabad V-C Prof Appa Rao

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile has been selected for Fulbright-Nehru International Education Administrators Seminar 2019-2020 by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF).

This two-week US visit from October 5 to 19 will enable 14 participants from India to learn about various facets of US higher education, including types of institutions, accreditation, curriculum development, fund-raising, student services and international education.

The seminar aims to provide Indian college and university administrators the opportunity to familiarise themselves with higher education in the US and is designed for Indian college and university administrators with at least two years of experience in international programme development and management at their institutions in India.

