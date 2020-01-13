Honour for UoH faculty 

By | Published: 12:30 am 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Balasubramanian Senthilkumaran, Professor at the Department of Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected as a Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru.

Dr. B. Senthilkumaran is a recipient of DBT-TATA Innovation Fellowship (2014-19) and also elected as Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA), Delhi and Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, Allahabad, India. Prof. B Senthilkumaran unraveled the molecular mechanisms of sexual development and gamete maturation in fish models using functional genomics and molecular endocrinological approaches. He is also a pioneer in the field of endocrine disruption and nanotoxicology. He has contributed immensely in the field of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Dr B Senthilkumaran is currently serving as a Professor in the Department of Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, UoH, according to a press release.

