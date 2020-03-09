Honour for UoH faculty

By | Published: 12:32 am 4:28 pm

Hyderabad: Prof DB Ramachary, professor at the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited to become a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He was invited in recognition of his significant contribution to the chemical sciences, and in particular seminal contributions in developing new, novel and green sustainable reactions.

Prof Ramachary has more than 95 publications to his credit and has won other awards and recognitions like the Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences-Bangalore; Fellow of the Telangana Academy of Sciences-Hyderabad; CRSI Bronze Medal-2016; University of Hyderabad Chancellor’s Award-2014; BM Birla Science Prize in Chemical Sciences-2011 and among other awards. He successfully guided more than 15 PhD scholars and his research areas include Asymmetric Organocatalysis, Supramolecular-Organocatalysis and Designing New Chemical Reactions.

The Royal Society of Chemistry is the world’s leading Chemistry community, advancing excellence in the chemical sciences with over 50,000 members and a knowledge business that spans the globe. It was formed in 1980 from the amalgamation of the Chemical Society, the Royal Institute of Chemistry, the Faraday Society, and the Society for Analytical Chemistry with a new Royal Charter and the dual role of learned society and professional body.

