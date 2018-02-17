Honour pending 2,000 mining applications: Industry

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:13 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Central government is coming up with a National Mineral Policy and the public consultation process has begun. As a part of this, different stakeholders of the mining industry, taking part in the Mining Today 2018 international conference have proposed recommendations, which will be sent to the Central government to include them in the final policy.

They have called for honouring 2,000 mining applications that had been pending since the promulgation of MMDR Amendment Ordinance in 2015.

V N Vasudev, National Remote Sensing Agency, said, “The industry is seeking rationalisation in the auction process. A sound auctioning policy will reduce the foreign exchange losses that the country has been witnessing. Existing Mining Licence (ML) and Reconnaissance Licence (RL) holders’ interests should be safeguarded by the government through the policy.”

The stakeholders have also sought tax reduction in the mining sector from the current 60 per cent to about 35-40 per cent, on a par with the global average.

Also, diamond mining and quarrying should be given industrial status. Also extraction of rare earth metals should be allowed, he announced at the closing session of the three-day Mining Today 2018 international conference, held here.

The industry has also sought declaration of mining areas as ‘No-Go’ zones so that non-mining activity is not carried out there. Currently, India is witnessing development if wind mills in the mining areas.