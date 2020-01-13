Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team raided a hookah parlour at Habsiguda Street No 8 and seized hookah equipment and other material on Saturday night. Two persons were taken into custody by the team following the raid. The suspects along with the property were handed over to Osmania University police station for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .