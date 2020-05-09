Hookah seller held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:23 pm 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team caught one person who was allegedly selling hookah material and seized hookah pots, flavours and hookah pipes from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Mohammed Amjad Khan (44) of Himayatnagar under Narayanguda police station area. Amjad is owner of ‘Sania perfumes’ located at Himayatnagar.

“Amjad was selling the hookah flavours to customers at his shop at a higher price violating the lockdown norms,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

The man along with the property was handed over to the Narayanguda police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .