Hope coronavirus has reaffirmed our faith in love: Kirti Kulhari

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari is hopeful that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed our faith in love.

Kirti took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a picture of herself cuddling a stray dog. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines, Kriti is seen wearing a yellow face mask.

“Little joys in life…Hope #coronavirus has reaffirmed our faith in ‘LOVE as the only way forward…’,” she wrote alongside the image.



Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010. She was then seen in films like “Shaitaan”, “Pink”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “Mission Mangal”.

She was last seen in the second season of web-series “Four More Shots Please!”.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

She will next be seen in the Hindi remake of “The Girl On The Train”, a project tentatively titled “Shaadistan”, the third season of “Four More Shots Please”, and the short film “Charu”.