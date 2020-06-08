Hope to do more work as director in future: Radhika Apte

By | Published: 9:19 am

Mumbai: Radhika Apte has turned director with the short film, “The Sleepwalkers”, and she eagerly awaits audience response once it releases.

“I enjoyed the process (of direction) a lot. I am excited because, hopefully, people can watch it soon. I hope I get to do more work as a director, maybe, let’s see!” Radhika Apte told IANS over the phone from London.

The short film starring Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah has been written by Radhika. Why did she take up a subject like sleepwalking?

“What the film about does not really come across in the trailer, so I can’t really give it away. I started diving last year and that’s where I got the idea,” the actress said.

Radhika has been spending the lockdown with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor, in their London home.

The actress admitted that she is enjoying the break from work after a long time.

“It’s good to spend time at home in one place, and not hopping all the time from one place to another. Travelling becomes hectic,” shared Radhika.

“I have been working, I’ve been reading scripts and trying to write. Just taking personal time away from work. It has really been a good break. I haven’t had a break like this for a long time. Also, I love to cook and bake, and now I have more time to devote to cooking and baking,” added the actress.

Lockdown rules are more relaxed in London, revealed Radhika.

“The weather in London has been good. Suddenly, yesterday I got a bit rainy, which makes me feel cold. Also, the lockdown is less strict in London, so it is easier to go out for a walk or cycling.”

On the acting front, Radhika’s upcoming projects include the film “Raat Akeli Hai”, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, besides an OTT project co-starring Vijay Varma, and the upcoming series “Shantaram”, where she features alongside Charlie Hunnam.