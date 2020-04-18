Hopes of sweet lime growers come alive

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: Sweet lime, the summer fruit that is the main source of livelihood for over 13,000 farmers in Nalgonda district, was on the verge of turning bitter for them this year on account of the nationwide lockdown. However, thanks to the persistent efforts of the State government and with the support of the Centre, there is still hope for them to market their produce with the opening of Azadpur Market in New Delhi, which buys a big chunk of the 2 lakh tonnes yield every year.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Azadpur Market, also known as Mandi, was opened on Thursday, and fruits, including sweet lime, locally known as Mosambi, not only from Nalgonda but also from other districts of Telangana and other parts of the country, can now reach the market.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ over the phone from Delhi on Friday, Kishan Reddy said Telangana used to send 30,000 tonnes of sweet lime every year to the Azadpur Market, Asia’s biggest fruit market. “Because of the lockdown, the market was closed. Farmers from Nalgonda and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh had continuously sought the Centre’s intervention in reopening the market,” he said.

The Minister said the market would operate round the clock, unlike the pre-lockdown situation. “It has been a practice here that trucks with fruit reach at nights before unloading begins in the morning. Considering the special conditions prevailing in the country, the trucks can now unload the fruits anytime during the day or at night so that farmers do not have to wait for hours,” he said, adding that Azadpur Mandi has the capacity to purchase all the Mosambi stocks from Telangana and also other parts of the country.

He said traders or farmers should apply to the District Collector concerned seeking permission to transport the fruit to Delhi. “The Centre has already permitted movement of grains and other essentials, including perishable goods, without any restrictions. Hence, a letter from District Collector will be sufficient,” he said.

When asked about the local coordination point for farmers coming from Telangana in Delhi, he said there would be no special arrangement and they would have to follow the established mode of selling produce in the national capital. He said the traders and farmers could seek assistance from the Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, to facilitate easy transportation of fruits and vegetables between States in the country, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has set up a call centre for farm transport. For any help, one can dial 18001804200 or 14488, an MoS Home Affairs announcement said.

