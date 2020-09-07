Horoscope for Sept 7

It will fetch you good news if you are on job trial. But, you are advised to make proper use of the opportunities coming your way from different directions.

Published: 12:01 am

Monday: Sept 7, 2020:

Aries (March 21-April 20):

With Mercury opposing Mars, you may face disagreement if you are collectively pursuing your objectives. Members of your group may have different loyalties to different perceptions or individuals and come out with a plethora of arguments differing with you. Your ideological arguments and suggestion may fall flat.

Taurus (April 21-May 21):

Southern Node’s influence on Venus may fail you in looking at your mistakes. You may draw pleasure in blaming others for failures in your sphere of activity. If you are working for somebody, you may find yourself in disturbed mood as you take the blame. But don’t hesitate to point mistakes of others if you have clarity.

Gemini (May 22- June 21):

Personal and domestic problems may keep you agitated. You may neglect your main activity and divert yourself towards trifles and subsidiary activities. If you are a student, you will not be able to concentrate on your studies. If you are a businessperson, you may skip your activity leaving things to the care of your assistants.

Cancer (June 22- July 22):

Health issues may dominate your day. With Southern Node influencing your sixth sign, you may attract cold or fever. This may be a common thing but if you are repeatedly attracting cold or fever, you had better consult your physician. However, the day’s planetary influences show that no major health issues will confront you.

Leo (July 23- Aug 23):

You may be more interested in your public life than in your personal life. There will be more challenges to tackle and more people to meet as you discharge your official duties. You will embark on a mission to become closer to your followers or to those depending on you for solving their problems. You will have excellent plans.

Virgo (Aug 24- Sept 23):

As Venus and Mercury surround your ruling sign, you will be less aggressive in your attitude. But, there will be more planning in your actions. Contrary to your natural characteristics, you will not think much of the consequences of your actions. Your only aim for the day would be to finish your tasks before the deadline.

Libra (Sept 24- Oct 23):

With Sun moving in your twelfth sign, the day can be disappointing if you expect something great to happen in your favour. With all your calculations and plans going wrong, you may be upset. You will realise that your rivals are smarter and stronger than you and are thinking ahead of you. You will now have to design afresh.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):

It could be a gainful day for you in many respects. It will fetch you good news if you are on job trial. But, you are advised to make proper use of the opportunities coming your way from different directions. If involved in business activity, you will succeed in attracting more customers towards you. You will find the day useful.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Presence of Venus in your ninth sign will make you strong-minded. Your aspirations will fly high with the support of friends. There will be people to back you to the hilt sending your confidence levels to peaks. As a decision-making individual, you will not seek favours but people around will come forward to stand by you.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 20):

As Mars and Southern Node continue their trine relationship, your health issues may come to the fore. It is clear that you will experience lots and lots of stress while discharging your official chores. You may experience pain in your left eye or ear due to continuous working on your computer system. Don’t take the issue lightly.

Aquarius (Jan 21-Feb 19):

Your financial status remains delicate and your college-going son or daughter could undoubtedly be one of the reasons for your problems. There might be more demands from their side and you will be under pressure to decide on long-pending demands. At the end of the day, you will arrive at some decisions not minding the costs involved.

Pisces (Feb 20-March 20):

It may be as yet another unproductive day for you. If you are involved in efforts to procure a soul mate for you, disappointment will await you. If you are a hubby trying to meet your estranged wife, rejection will await you. If you are in live-in partnership trying to consolidate your relationship, your ideas may not be liked at all.