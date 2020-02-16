Horus, Trump Star please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: Horus, Trump Star, Kingswood and Castlerock, moved well when the following horses were exerciseed at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Country’s Force (BR Kumar) & Millennia (AA Vikrant) 45, moved together. O’Sheehan (G Naresh) 46.5, moved well. City Of Blossom (Deepak Singh) 47, more in hand. Sweet Melody (Bopanna) 47, eased up. Celeritas (Kiran Naidu) 47, handy. Moringa (P Ajeeth K) 46, shaped well.

800m:

Phenomenal Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/43, handy. Red Snaper (Ajit Singh) (From 1200/400) 1-0, eased up. Secret Command (N Rawal) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (N Rawal) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Born Greek (R Ajinkya) & Explosive (Ajit Singh) 1-1, 600/43, pair moved neck and neck. Spicy Star (Trainer) & Lady Of War (RB) 1-2, 600/43, former finished 1L in front.

1000m:

Turf Monarch (App) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, shaped well. Southern Legacy (Gopal Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved well. Due Diligence (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, shaped well. Horus (AA Vikrant) & Trump Star (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well.

1200m:

Kingswood (App) & Castlerock (R Ajinkya) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Havelock Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, well in hand.

