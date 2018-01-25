Hospice for HIV/AIDS patients launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: To support patients suffering from end-stage HIV/AIDS and TB, a 25-bed palliative care centre (hospice) was inaugurated at Sivananda Rehabilitation Home, Kukatpally.

Of the 25 beds in the centre, 10 beds will be available for patients with HIV/AIDS while five have been set aside exclusively for patients with HIV and TB co-infection.

The facility has well-designed toilets, a separate laundry area for attenders and patients besides a dining hall which will serve piping hot food for the inmates and attenders from the in-house kitchen, said J Vikramdev Rao, Secretary, Sivananda Rehabilitation Home.

The centre will be managed by Sivananda Rehabilitation Home and supported by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF).

According to a press release, the HHF would provide logistical support in moving patients from tertiary hospitals to the hospice and provide funeral expenses in the event of the death of a patient at the hospice and help those patients without attenders and family in performing their last rites.