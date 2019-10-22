Hospital blaze: Probe intensified, no arrests yet

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police have intensified the investigation into the case of fire accident in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Shine Children’s Hospital, in which a baby was charred to death and four others were injured.

The police wrote letters to different departments concerned seeking their reports on the incident. These include the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Electricity Department, Health Department and Fire Department. “We are collecting all evidence to build up a strong case. We have written to all the departments concerned and their reports are awaited,” said V Ashok Reddy, Inspector, LB Nagar.

The police were yet to arrest Dr Sunil Kumar Reddy, the Managing Director of Shine Children’s Hospital. A case of negligence causing death was booked against the hospital management.

Meanwhile, child rights activist Achyuta Rao filed a petition with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) seeking action against those responsible for the fire mishap. The petition was filed seeking directions to Principal Secretary Medical and Health, Director Fire Services and GHMC Commissioner to initiate action on the officials concerned for their negligence in implementing the rules and regulations regarding fire safety which led to the mishap.

