Occupancy rate in hotels dips to single digits in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The lockdown has hit the hospitality industry so hard that the occupancy rate that used to hover around 80 per cent in the State capital has fallen to single digit.

It’s not just the lowest occupancy rate that is causing concern but also the maintenance of the Staff in this turbulent times.

The lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus led to a situation where there are hardly any guests in most of the hotels. A few guests staying in some hotels are being provided the basic services. However, the hotels, which employ youth from other States, are continuing to keep them in the staff quarters.

Hyderabad City Hotels Association president Ashok Reddy Kancharla says the lockdown has hit the industry severely. Even without the rooms being occupied, they would still have to maintain the properties. “Despite no collections, many hotels are continuing with the deployment of the staff. They are being provided with all the facilities to ensure that they don’t go out on the roads,” he said.

Considering the worst times the industry is going through, the Government should extend the trade licence renewal and lower the minimum payment for using a HT power line, he pointed out. This will come handy as there are no collections, he said adding that the power bill for the hotels vary from Rs one lakh to Rs ten lakh, depending on the number of rooms and other facilities. The industry will take more than six months to return to normalcy, as prospective customers could postpone or cancel their travel plans due to fear of the pandemic.

Supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, eggs, chicken, meat, condiments, groceries and other things are brought down to minimum levels if not completely stopped, he said.

There are about 30,000 rooms in different hotels in the twin cities and the occupancy, which earlier used to be about 80 per cent, has fallen to a single digit due to cancellations and lack of new guests. “We have earlier asked our customers to postpone the events for some time instead of cancelling them. But now it looks there will not be change in the situation,” avers M Adarsh Rao, ED, Taj Mahal Hotels.

According to him, a few hotels have now started using their kitchens, mainly to cater to Swiggy and Zomato customers in limited numbers. There is no problem in sourcing the ingredients as they are needed in limited quantities. The international flight operations were suspended on March 22 while the domestic operations were suspended from March 24. “The guests had enough time to get back to their respective locations,” he said adding that there might limited number of people staying in city hotels.

The hospitality industry in the city employs about five lakh people across trades and about 50 per cent of them must have gone to their home towns and the remaining staying with their employers, said Rao.

