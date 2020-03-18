Hotel fined for dumping waste in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:53 am

Siddipet: Siddipet Municipal Authorities, who showed a way by initiating strict action against the tree fellers, have started imposing fines on individuals and business establishments for dumping waste in open places.

The municipal authorities led by sanitary inspectors, Satyanarayana and Sathish Kumar, visited the Annapurna Canteen located at the new bus station following a picture of the hotel worker dumping waste outside the bus station posted by a Municipal Councillor.

The sanitary officials imposed Rs 5,000 fine on the hotel management and warned them that they would increase the fine if they caught them doing the same again. Meanwhile, the Municipal Ward Councillors have been regularly monitoring the wards to discourage the people from dumping waste on streets.

On Monday evening, the Municipal Authorities imposed fines on two persons in Srinivas Nagar. They imposed Rs 500 and Rs 100 fine on the two. The Municipal authorities also imposed fine of Rs 500 on each while one was dumping animal waste in Karimnagar and the other was dumping garbage on roadside in Siricilla.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities continue to sensitise people on how to segregate garbage at the doorstep. Finance Minister T Harish Rao appreciated the efforts of ward members and municipal officials. The Minister has called upon the people to join hands with them to make Siddipet town a Swachha Siddipet.

