Hotel Green Park, Marigold offer Raksha Bandhan hamper

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: This Raksha Bandhan, Hotel Green Park and Hotel Marigold, both united under the Green Park, umbrella are offering a Raksha Bandhan Hamper to facilitate exciting times for families.

The bond of protection, obligation, or care that a brother and sister share; the love that binds them together enduring years of fights and pranks that transform into cherished memories over the years, all have been thought of while preparing the hamper, which comes in two forms. For the Green Park Classical Hamper, through which one can gift siblings delicious, chef-curated food, the contact number is 77994-05151, while for the Marigold hamper, which also comes with specialities from the chefs, one can contact 7799405151.

