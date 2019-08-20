Hotel management orientation program held at KIMS in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Krimnagar: KIMS College of Hotel Management organized an orientation programme at the college here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the programme, institution chairman Ravinder Rao said the hotel management course was started last year to cater the needs of students with rural background in Karimangar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts.

Emphasizing the importance of the course, he said job opportunities were plenty due to the growing demand for tourism at national and international levels.

