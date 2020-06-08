Hotels, malls in Hyderabad unsure of footfalls

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Though hotels and shopping malls in the city are all set to open on Monday, managements however are worried about patronage given the prevailing coronavirus scare.

On Sunday, these establishments were busy engaged with prescribed precautionary measures such as earmarking spaces to ensure physical distancing, spraying of disinfectants, thermal screening and others. Yet, the fingers for them, remained crossed about the footfalls.

As per the government instructions, most of the hotels, restaurants and malls say they will permit manageable number of visitors to ensure physical distancing by marking foot marks in all common places like lifts, waiting areas and others.

“We are opening from Monday, but frankly there are doubts about turnout of guests. Unlike hospitals and other places, people visit hotels and restaurants for fine dining, entertainment and relaxation. Given the coronavirus scare, we are also worried,” said S Venkat Reddy, president of Telangana State Hotels Association.

There are about 15,000 hotels and restaurants in the city. Due to the lockdown, most of the managements point out that they have suffered huge losses and have to clear their pending bills for vegetables, diary and other commodities suppliers. Permitting only 50 per cent visitors to ensure physical distancing also would not help them meet the operational costs. To make matters worse, most of the workers have left for their hometowns, he said.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, in a statement said it aims to re-design and re-define dining experience with digital innovations with focus on in-room service for corporates and business travellers. Additionally, the process is on to digitalise menus, and increasing digital touchpoints right from arrival to check-in and dining services to minimise contact.

Parag Sahney, general manager, The Westin Mindspace, said with the arrival of wedding season, they were also preparing to host celebrations with limited capacity and focus on social distancing.

Similarly, malls across the city will also be opening from Monday and say they are geared up with prescribed guidelines.

From restricting entries to permissible numbers, fever screenings and contactless sanitisation booths, Forum Sujana Mall said it is ensuring that their staff and customers are provided with safe environment.

Safety indication on Arogya Setu app, wearing of mask, sanitisation and social distancing while entering the mall is mandatory. Contact less ordering and billing service, maintaining safe distance between tables and a separate family section will provide safe dining experience for customers at the food courts.

