Hotels played vital role during lockdown: Goud

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that even as the tourism sector worldwide was badly affected by Covid-19, hotels here have played vital role in providing home quarantine facilities to visitors and foreign tourists during the lockdown period.

He said that there was ample chance to attract more tourists for domestic tourism.

He said in a statement here on Saturday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been drawing plans to develop Medigadda, Annaram, Mid-Manair, Koil Sagar and Laknavaram under reservoir tourism. He said that under Buddhism circuit, Budhavanam project was developed connecting Nagarjunasagar, Kotilingala and Phanigiri. He said KCR eco urban park, Vikarabad and Anantagiri forest locales could be an added attraction for tourists.

Under temple tourism, Yadadri, Basara, Vemulawada and Manyamkonda would be developed, he said adding that many places in Hyderabad, including suspension bridge on Durgam Cheruvu, would be developed under urban tourism. He said that the government would also undertake a campaign to let the tourists know about the hotspots available in Telangana.

The Minister said the Telangana Tourism Department was organising a webinar on Sunday on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

