hottest jewellery trends that you must know for this season

Whether your daily uniform consists of a jeans/pants and a t-shirt or a dress, the warm weather makes us want to choose pieces that let us remain cool and sweat-free. Accessories accentuate the entire look with their funky appeal and creative factor.

This season has been all about statement jewellery. Wherever you go in the market, from street sellers to high-end stores, bold, beaded and bright pieces are the in-thing. It’s out with the pearls and heart shapes and in with triangular, neons, beads and crystals that loop around your neck, wrists and ankles.

Out of the shell

Shell-adorned earrings, necklaces, bracelets and anklets have got fashionistas excited everywhere. Previously limited to the beach, these have suddenly become a buzzword everywhere.





Seedy affair

A lot of gals are opening their collections to include alternative materials like wood, jute and beads embracing artisanal craftsmanship and toy-like creations to make a statement. When wearing these, go easy on the other accessories to make them the focus.



Abstract street

Fashion designers showed a lot of these unique creations on their models. With no theme in particular, pick from oxidised to stone cut earrings, rings and neck-pieces.



Linked forever

Do away with dainty necklaces and bring in some chained love. These link-centred pieces are bold and will definitely make heads turn, whether you wear them on your ears, neck or wrists.

