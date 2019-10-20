Houm to provide data ownership, privacy

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Today, normal users of the internet do not have an option to have their online data private because of the nature of the ownership structure. Houm Technology Singapore founded by ISB Hyderabad alumni Bijai K Jayarajan, provides an option for billions of internet users to have their digital data online and private, with the ownership of their data in their own hands. The company promises to protect users from exposing their personal data.

Explaining what the company has to offer, Bijai K Jayarajan, founder & CEO, Houm Technology Singapore, told Telangana Today, “Houm can help end users of the internet protect their digital data. This includes all kinds of digital data- documents, photographs, music files, videos, financial documents, personal entertainment content, etc. Essentially, the company gives the users of the internet, for the first time, an option to truly own a private space on the internet, and thus have their digital data stored privately. It is focused on helping the end-users of the internet, and so, this is not a corporate or B2B product. However, nothing stops corporates or their employees from creating their own digital Houms and storing their data there privately.”

Product features

He explains, “Houm is a product made particularly for the non-tech savvy users of the internet. For a tech-savvy person, it is independently possible to create his/her own personal space on the internet. Houm simply automated all those tech steps, so that even if one doesn’t know them, he/she can still own a private space on the internet. The two core conceptual pillars of the Houm are- ownership and privacy. We believe that it is not possible to have privacy without ownership. If you don’t have a private place on the internet that you own, you are going to have to put your data in a place owned by someone else, and thus, you lose privacy. Houm gives users an option to get 100 per cent legal ownership of a space on the internet, and thus, 100 per cent privacy to the data that they put there.”

The basic storage capacity of digital Houm is 100GB, a first in the world. This is kept high so that users can store all their digital data there. The cost of this Houm would be approximately between Rs 200 and Rs 300. The fee would vary depending on the storage size and the personal domain one chooses.

The company has filed for IP patent rights for what it has created and the process is duly underway. Houm Technology deploys data security software and encryption. He further added, “We also continuously update our systems and encryption standards to keep in line with what is best available in the world. All monitoring and security services are automated and deployed 24X7 to monitor hundreds of millions of Houms. All data inside the Houm will always remain encrypted with 256 bit encryption, and will be available only to the owner of that respective Houm.”

Global markets

Houm is a global product applicable to people across all countries. While the company is headquartered in Singapore, it has launched its beta version in the Indian market during July-August. It has crossed 10,000 Houms in few days. Post the beta launch, Houm is working to enhance the features of the product, and expects it to be ready by early next month.

The first version of the product only allowed consumers to store documents and photos in their digital Houm. However, the company is now enhancing the product to allow owners of the digital Houms to carry out voice calls and video calls in the privacy of Houm-to-Houm direct, without anyone else listening in. Features are also being added that would let owners make multiple Houm neighbourhoods, store and play music and video files, etc.

“In terms of user ratios in India so far, we saw a 42 per cent vs 58 per cent split between women and men registrations for Houms, and over 82 per cent of all Houms were made by consumers aged between 23 years and 43 years,” informed Bijai.

Asked about challenges and competition, he said, “There is no other company that is addressing the problem like we do. Our real challenge is on how to differentiate, but how to make consumers understand a new concept called “ownership” on the internet. All the products that are similar try to address the privacy problem without addressing the ownership problem. Ours is the only product that addresses both because, we believe that without solving the ownership problem, you can’t solve the privacy problem.”

Funding for expansion

The company’s first round of capital infusion was $3.5 million. This was sufficient for the company to develop the product and take it to the market.

“My first venture was acquired for $100 million with its venture capital investors making multi-bagger returns, hence, we have had a few investment offers. However, we haven’t yet raised our substantial venture capital round, and plan to do that only after the next version of the product is launched in New Zealand and US markets in November, post which, we would launch five countries in Europe and then spread to 20 other countries outside the US and Europe. The expansion plan aims to be present in 50 countries in the first 24 months, and build over a billion digital Houms for people across the globe,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.