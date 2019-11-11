Hours before wedding, groom hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Hours before his wedding, a bridegroom committed suicide by hanging himself in the marriage venue at Kompally on Sunday.

According to police sources, parents of N Sai Sandeep (24), from Malakpet, had arranged his marriage three months ago reportedly against his wishes. He was depressed since then.

The groom’s family had reached Sri Convention at Kompally on Saturday and Sandeep stayed at the dressing room. While families on both the sides were busy in arrangements, Sandeep committed suicide. The wedding was scheduled at 11 am. “It is suspected that he hanged himself with a towel from the ceiling fan,” police said.

Around 4 am, Sandeep’s family members forcibly opened the doors only to find him dead. No suicide note was found.

The Petbasheerabad police booked a case and took up investigation. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue and handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.

