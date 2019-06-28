House-hunting made easy

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: There are times when most of us used to hunt for a rented house by moving from each street and locality till we found a ‘To Let’ board. Gone are those days with house hunting now becoming a technology-driven search, more like online shopping.

Each day, some thousands of youngsters and families arrive in Hyderabad from all over the country in search of jobs. For them, online home rental portals have emerged as a big help as they start searching for a house.

In fact, searching a house for sale or rent through home rental portals and mobile apps has turned out to be a better option rather than relying on brokers who charge commissions for showing a house apart from demanding half of the room rent in the first month, or instead of depending on newspapers for apartments available for rent in the classifieds sections.

Home rental platforms have in fact revolutionized the way one searches for a house. All one needs is to pick the best home rental portal/ app that serves your intentions, whether you are buying, selling or renting.

Platforms including Magicbricks, Nestaway, 99acres, NoBroker, Makaan, Housing.com and Quikr provide several houses, apartments for both sale and rent across the city. To get the house hunt started, you need to download the app or go through the portals, where you get hundreds of options.

MagicBricks.com:

This property portal has been adjudged as the most preferred property site in Hyderabad. It’s a platform for property buyers and sellers to locate properties of interest and source information on the real estate space in a transparent manner.

Nestaway:

Through this platform, homes have been made accessible by providing additional services and furnished homes. Nestaway has also made housing affordable and cater to individual needs without the help of middle-man the broker who often becomes a decider of where you will stay rather than cater to your taste.

NoBroker:

It is a new home rental platform that makes it easier to find your new home without paying any brokerage. You can even use their verified listing to ensure you find your dream home by contacting the owners directly. In case you cannot find a property you are looking for, you can post a requirement and they will send you email notifications with properties matching your requirements.

Makaan:

At makaan.com, the portal says that it not only help you search but they begin by partnering with you right from online search to brokers to home loans to paperwork to finally finding that perfect home. This portal wants to make this search as joyful as finally finding the perfect home because they understand that finding a home is much more than an online search.

99acres:

99acres.com is dedicated to meet every aspect of the customer needs in the real estate industry. It is a forum where buyers, sellers and brokers can exchange information, quickly, effectively and inexpensively. You can advertise a property, search for a property, browse through properties and build your own property microsite.

