Hyderabadi house owner waives monthly rent of 70 tenants

Hyderabad: At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet due to the ongoing lockdown, a 41-year-old house owner has waived the monthly rent of all his 70 tenants.

Koduri Balalingam, a resident of Balanagar in the city who was moved at the plight of his tenants, besides waiving the rents, has also appealed to them not to leave the city during the lockdown. According to Balalingam, he gets over Rs 3 lakh per month as rent from them.

“I believe that it is our duty to help fellow citizens during tough times. After Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the lockdown, most of the tenants who run shops in my shutters and a few families approached me with the decision to move to their native places since there’s no means of earning. I asked them not to leave and waived the rents till the lockdown is lifted,” says Balalingam, who hails from Gambhiraopet in Rajanna Sircilla district.

This Good Samaritan is not new to social services.

Since 2008, Balalingam, who owns a mechanical workshop at Balanagar, has contributed a sum of Rs 1.20 crore to needy people. In addition to waiving rents, he is also lending a helping hand to about 200 daily wagers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by contributing about Rs 1,000 to each.

“I’ve gone through many struggles in my life. I know how difficult it is to survive without enough money and food. I do not want anyone to suffer during this crisis. I’ve asked the tenants who are not in a position to afford rents to contribute that money to people in need,” he adds. Balalingam owns 20 shops and 50 houses.

