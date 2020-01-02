House used as brothel to be sealed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police are sealing a rented house where a brothel was being operated by an organised gang in Upparpally. On Sunday night, the police had raided the house in Sun Rise colony of Upparpally, and rescued six women apart from nabbing three organisers and three customers. K Ashok Chakravarthy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar), said the brothel was operating from a three-bedroom house taken on a monthly rent of Rs 12,000 by the organisers. As per the Section 18 of The Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, the house or dwelling where any brothel was organised should be sealed. “We will be informing the magistrate so that the legal proceedings can begin,” he said.

