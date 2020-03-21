Housejoy to focus on Hyderabad construction market

By | Published: 12:11 am 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Housejoy, the technology-driven construction service provider, which offers solutions for all home-related needs-from construction to maintenance, is seeing growth opportunities in Hyderabad home construction and maintenance segment. The company is executing about 100 projects a year in Hyderabad as of now.

From construction plan approval to handover, Housejoy takes 360-degree ownership of a project. It deploys an in-house team of architects, project engineers, quality control engineers and skilled contractors. The company also provides maintenance services such as home cleaning, painting, electrical, carpentry and plumbing work.

Talking about the Hyderabad potential, Sanchit Gaurav, founder and CEO, Housejoy, told Telangana Today, “Hyderabad is an evolving and thriving market with plenty of scope. In fact, it might outpace even Bengaluru in terms of market potential. We have received an encouraging feedback and are confident of gaining a strong market position in Hyderabad in the years ahead.”

“Our operations began as a specialised home maintenance and service provider. Having worked closely with homeowners, we expanded our offering to become a tech-driven construction, renovation, interiors & home maintenance company. As a construction partner, we provide our consumers a year’s worth of free maintenance services. There are a lot of costs involved with the annual needs of a house, and the annual maintenance market is definitely evolving as standalone as well as a bundled value addition to our construction services,” he added.

In the home construction space, the company has about 200 projects under its belt in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The average ticket size of these projects comes to about Rs 60 lakh. While the home construction sector in these three cities is evolving, in cities such as Mumbai, the concentration is higher on brownfield projects.

When asked if the company sees opportunities in the non-residential space, he said, there are undoubtedly some encouraging opportunities in office and retail space. However, the company is currently focusing on our core target area of constructing individual homes and residential properties.

“Later on, when the right time comes, we would certainly look at the commercial sector as it is a part of our long-term expansion plan,” he informed.

Be it payments, the construction schedules or real-time project progress updates, Gaurav says, the company integrates technology into every aspect of its services. The company uses technology such as digital site visits for its customers wherein it places multiple cameras at site and allows its clients to inspect the development without having the need to step out of their place.

