Houses to Thotis soon under CCDP in Adilabad

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Adilabad: Collector Divya Devarajan promised that houses would be constructed for Thotis, one of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) under Conservation-cum-Development Plans (CCDP).

She visited Punaguda village where Thotis dwell, in Gudihathnoor mandal on Tuesday.

Divya found out as to how many families reside in the habitation and tried to learn their lifestyle by speaking to members of some ethnic tribes. She was informed that a total of 42 households inhabit the tiny village and out of them, eight families belonged to Thotis and five were of Nethakani community.

Speaking on the occasion, the IAS officer informed that homes would be built for the Thotis with the help of the funds released to the tribe under the scheme. She instructed Nagesh, executive engineer of ITDA-Utnoor to prepare proposals for creating shelter to the PVTG families.

She promised to extend all support to other communities as well.

The Collector stated that all the eligible would be provided with social security pensions. She sought the residents to erect toilets and to keep premises clean.

She instructed Gudihathnoor Tahsildar to resolve land disputes of the habitation at the earliest.

Tahsildar Sujata, MPDO Pushpalatha and officials of Revenue and Panchayat Raj departments were present.

