Housing rent up 1-4% in last one year across eight major cities: Report

New Delhi: Housing rent has increased by 1-4 percent in the last year across eight major cities, according to a report by property portal 99acres.com.

According to the report, the rental value of residential apartments in Pune rose maximum by 4 percent during January-March 2020 compared with the year-ago period.

Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad saw a 3 percent rise in housing rents. The rental value of residential apartments in Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad grew by 2 percent.

The national capital region (Delhi-NCR) saw the least appreciation in rent by just one percent.

“Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad posted a 3-4 percent growth in rental ‘asks’, year-on-year surplus housing stock in Delhi-NCR kept rental rates under check,” the company said.

Bengaluru and Kolkata were the most lucrative for rental income with the yield ranging between 3.65 and 3.75 percent, it added. Info Edge India owns 99acres.com, a property classified.