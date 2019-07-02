Housing scam: Hyderabadi woman sentenced to three years RI

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar, on Tuesday, sentenced a woman to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years for cheating many women on the pretext of providing houses under government schemes. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.

Kishore Kumar, a private accountant from Chikkadpally had lodged a complaint stating that his wife Bhavani and several other women were lured by Kalpana from LB Nagar saying they would get houses under government schemes and collected Rs 6.2 lakh from them.

However, even after two years, they did not get any house and she began avoiding them. The LB Nagar police booked a case of cheating and subsequently arrested Kalpana. After completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court. The court found Kalpana guilty and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.