Housing scam: Two held for duping hundreds in Bhongir

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Bhongir police on Tuesday arrested two agents of Malyavi Karunidhya Society, which allegedly cheated hundreds of people by collecting money with promise of providing housing at throw away prices.

The arrested were identified as Sukka Ganesh, a native of Nagireddypally village and Malga Naveen, a resident of Motakondur village in the district. The duo had collected Rs 5.4 lakh from 19 gullible people in their area promising ‘pucca’ houses.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bhongir) Bhujanga Rao said following a complaint lodged by a woman, a case was filed against the directors of the society. The police had earlier arrested Konda Krishnamma and Kotha Raji Reddy. He said cases were also filed against the agents of the society under Section 420. The police arrested Ganesh and Naveen while they were moving near the RTC bus stand at Bhongir. The Bhongir ACP advised people not to believe if any persons or private societies approached them promising ‘pucca’ houses at low cost. He also asked people to alert the police if case such incident came to their notice in their area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter