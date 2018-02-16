How a small blood sample exposed a heinous crime

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: One small sample of blood shattered an entire gamut of lies on which 40-year-old cab driver K Rajasekhar had buillt a story to hide the heinous human sacrifice he had allegedly committed along with his wife. It was Rajashekar who had first approached the police on February 1 and lodged a complaint alleging that his neighbour and family had killed a baby and threw the severed head on the terrace of his house. The police then took up investigation, which began with the examination of CCTV cameras installed behind Rajashekhar’s house.

After verifying the footage, police preliminary assumed that some strange rituals, possibly human sacrifice, were conducted in the house of Narahari, Rajasekhar’s neighbour Narahari. This was after the footage showed what appeared to be smoke from the area. Assuming that this was from Naharari’s house, police took him and his son into custody and questioned them. A senior police officer said Narahari’s involvement in the murder was ruled out only on February 9 after forensic experts once again visited Rajasekhar’s house.

“We used special equipment and ultraviolet lights to recover blood samples that could have been missed earlier. Initially, Narahari’s house was inspected and later Rajasekhar’s house,” he said. Incidentally, the dog squad that inspected Rajashekar’s house on four occasions had sensed something unusual. But what it was came out only on February 9, when forensic experts managed to scrape from the floor the crucial sample of blood, which after DNA profiling, turned out to be the killed baby’s blood. Another giveaway was Rajasekhar’s habit of recording calls on his phone.

“A call to his wife, spanning 36 minutes, gave us crucial information. His wife, who was believed to be affected by spiritual possession (poonakam) was suggesting Rajasekhar that they go for a human sacrifice. When Rajasekhar was questioned on the same, he confessed and told us that he killed the baby on Super Blood Blue Moon Day,” the officer said. Before the forensic experts’ inspection, the police had questioned all the suspects, which included a couple from Kacheguda, who had lodged a complaint stating their child was missing. The missing persons complaints in the city and across the State too were verified but there was nothing that threw light on the Chilkanagar incident.

Over 45 suspects were examined and 40 witnesses were questioned in nine days. Meanwhile, Narahari is a relieved man. After being under a cloud of suspicion and visiting the police station daily for nine days, he said it was a big relief. The police were ‘very polite’ with him, he said, adding that previous enmity that Rajasekhar had towards him could have prompted Rajasekhar to name him.