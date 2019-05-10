How about insurance cover for your mom this Mother’s Day?

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Many of you must have planned big for your mothers for May 12. But how about gifting something useful along with the ‘selfie-with-mom’ this Mother’s Day?

According to Amit Chhabra, Head, Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com, more children these days have started purchasing health insurance plans for their parents — and a large portion of which is dedicated to their mothers.

In a study conducted recently, Policybazaar.com, a marketplace for insurance players, found that nearly 44% of health plans bought on its platform for 55-plus years are purchased by individuals for their mothers.

It also reveals that the average age of proposers buying health protection plans for their mothers is 35 years and average age of a mother covered under such health protection policies is 60 years.

In terms of customer-buying pattern, the study indicates that 49% of the health protection plans purchased by children to insure their mothers has a sum insured of Rs 5-10 lakh. Plans with a sum insured of less than Rs 5 lakh account for 38% of policies bought for moms.

The average premium of plans covering mothers specifically is Rs 21,000 and in case they are buying a plan for both the parents, the average premium is Rs 30,000.

“It is evident from the recent findings that there is a rising trend of children investing more in health insurance covers for their parents, especially mothers,” said Chhabra.

